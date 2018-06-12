Dusty Gravel Road from Family Sowell

Another new single from Poor Mountain Records this week is Dusty Gravel Road from The Family Sowell.

This talented family of young grassers features six siblings, ranging in age from 11 to 21. Eldest brother Jacob is on banjo, with Joshua on guitar, Naomi on bass, Abigail on mandolin, John-Mark on fiddle, and Justus on reso-guitar.

From their home in Knoxville, TN they tour all over the country, playing churches, bluegrass festivals, and concerts of every size.

Their single is one co-written by Jerry Salley, Sowell Family patriarch, Guynn Sowell, and twelve year old John-Mark Sowell. It tells of the benefits of growing up away from the noise and clutter of the big cities, and will be included on their Poor Mountain project expected later this year.

Check it out in this video, accompanied by photos of the type of life described in the song.

Dusty Gravel Road is available for download purchase from all the popular sites, and to bluegrass radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.