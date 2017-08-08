Drowned In Sorrow from Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle

The promised debut single from the next Rural Rhythm project by Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle has been released today. It’s a new song written by Steve and Tim Stafford, Drowned In Sorrow, with a driving uptempo beat.

Gulley says that he and his regular writing partner knew they had something right from the start with this one.

“During one of our writing sessions, my buddy, Tim Stafford, and I were going through song ideas and subject matter, as is usually the case. Tim had the title, ‘Drowned In Sorrow,’ written down in his notes and it instantly stuck. Before we even wrote any of the initial lyrics, we agreed that the hook line felt like a straight ahead bluegrass tune. The finished product came together just as we heard in the beginning. I think it’s a classic, up-tempo, traditional sounding song with an awesome intensity all its own. It’s going to be one that’s a lot of fun to play and sing every night.”

Steve is supported by his regular touring band, Bryan Turner on bass, Gary Robinson, Jr. on mandolin, and Matthew Cruby on banjo. Guest Tim Crouch provides the fiddle, with harmony vocals from Cruby and Turner.

Drowned In Sorrow will appear on the band’s next album, Time Won’t Wait, which is expected in October. The single is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.