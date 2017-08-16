Dove Award nominees announced for 2017

The nominees for the 48th Dove Awards have been announced by the Gospel Music Association and, as always, several bluegrass artists have received a nod.

The award that generates the most attention from grassers is in the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album Of The Year.

Those nominees are:

Call Me Old-Fashioned – Bradley Walker, (producers) Rory Feek, Bradley Walker

Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith And Hope – Reba McEntire, (producers) Reba McEntire, Jay DeMarcus, Doug Sisemore

Nature’s Symphony in 432 – The Isaacs, (producer) Ben Isaacs

And the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Song Of The Year:

Don’t Give Up On Me – Bradley Walker , (writers) Jimmy Yeary, Rory Feek

(writers) Jimmy Yeary, Rory Feek Little White Church House – Doug Anderson, (writers) Rachel McCutcheon, Marcia Henry, Denny Livingston

When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace – Nelons, (writers) Wayne Haun, Barbara Huffman

Back to God – Reba McEntire, (writers) Dallas Davidson, Randy Houser

Rocks – The Isaacs, (writers) Jimmy Yeary, Sonya Isaacs Yeary, Rebecca Isaacs Bowman

Other bluegrass folks nominated include Larry Cordle as co-writer for The Right Hand Of Fellowship on Bradley Walker’s record, and Ben Isaacs as producer for the new Gaither Vocal Band album.

Winners will be announced at the Dove Awards show in Allen Auditorium on the campus of Lipscomb University in Nashville on October 17. Ticket information can be found online.

Best of luck to all the nominees. A complete list for 2017 can be viewed on the GMA site.