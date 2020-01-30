Don’t Know Why video from Robert Mabe

Robert Mabe, North Carolina banjo player, singer, and songwriter, has dropped a music video for his latest single, Don’t Know Why. It perfectly captures the mid-winter feel of this time of year, as he and the members of his group perform in a variety of outdoor settings.

Assisting on the track are Ben Walters on fiddle, Jack Pugh on bass, and Jack Dunlap on guitar.

Robert has devoted much of his life to the banjo, discovering it at age 12, and devouring all the music he could find as a teen. He studied everything from Earl Scruggs to Béla Fleck, and got bitten by the songwriting bug as well.

Don’t Know Why is available for download purchase now from Mabe’s web site, where you can also follow his very busy tour schedule.