Donna Ulisse to Mountain Home

Mountain Home Music Company has announced the signing of popular bluegrass and Gospel singer Donna Ulisse to the label as a recording artist. At the same time, she has signed as a songwriter with Windsor Forest Publishing, Mountain Home’s sister company under the Crossroads Entertainment & Marketing syndicate.

Since returning to performing several years ago, Ulisse had worked almost exclusively with the Hadley Music Group, a primarily publishing outfit that expanded to serve as her record company.

Donna credits bluegrass legend Doyle Lawson with helping her decide to join the Crossroads family, which Lawson has called home since 2003.

“I’ve been so blessed with a consistent and multi-faceted career, and a small, but mighty team to keep all of the balls in the air. Still, I just felt the time had come to dig deeper and reach farther, so I called on a trusted source for advice.”

And Doyle will serve as producer for her first project with the label.

“I could not be more excited. Everyone at Mountain Home has been so welcoming, and they provide the expertise and the resources to give me the reach I’m hoping for. This new relationship really frees me to focus on the core of my passion as an artist: songwriting, recording and performing. And of course, working with one of my own musical heroes, Doyle Lawson, is a dream come true.”

More news about this next album is expected soon from Donna and Mountain Home.