Donna Hughes song commemorated in North Carolina

Naomi Wise, a true life ballad written by Donna Hughes and recorded by NewTown on their 2018 album, Old World, has been honored by the state of North Carolina with a Legends & Lore monument.

Donna performed the song yesterday at an unveiling ceremony in Randleman, NC, attended by local dignitaries and covered by regional media. Randleman Mayor Bucky Jernigan and Jeff Freeman of the Randleman Chamber of Commerce were on hand for the dedication.

Donna recorded this video of her rendition of Naomi Wise at the ceremony, unfortunately, from behind.

Here is the video that Mountain Home Music Company produced for the NewTown version, which is given a more bluegrass treatment.

When not writing hit songs for bluegrass artists, Hughes is a successful realtor in central North Carolina.