Del McCoury on Jeopardy

Posted on by John Lawless

The one and only Del McCoury made an appearance on Jeopardy last week. Not as a contestant, mind you, but as a musical clue.

We finally caught up with Del to see what he thought about the distinction.

“Jeopardy is one of those shows that everyone knows and watches from time to time. I would have never guessed they would use me to to help identify bluegrass music to their audience…but I’m glad they did, it’s an honor. No matter what Jean says now, everybody will know I have  a clue—at least on Jeopardy.”

Well done, Jeopardy… and well done, Del!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy