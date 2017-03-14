Del McCoury on Jeopardy

The one and only Del McCoury made an appearance on Jeopardy last week. Not as a contestant, mind you, but as a musical clue.

We finally caught up with Del to see what he thought about the distinction.

“Jeopardy is one of those shows that everyone knows and watches from time to time. I would have never guessed they would use me to to help identify bluegrass music to their audience…but I’m glad they did, it’s an honor. No matter what Jean says now, everybody will know I have a clue—at least on Jeopardy.”

Well done, Jeopardy… and well done, Del!