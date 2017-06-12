Deer Creek Boys to GHS

Virginia’s Deer Creek Boys are the most recent bluegrass artists to receive an endorsement from GHS Strings.

The Battle Creek, MI manufacturer has a long history of support for bluegrass artists, with dozens of endorsing acts using their banjo, mandolin, and guitar strings. While the electric market is by far their largest customer base, the company’s outreach to bluegrass is widely recognized, and appreciated.

The Deer Creek Boys have been an active touring band for the past two decades, but have really stepped it up since the release of their debut project for Mountain Fever Records, What Goes Up. Crisp musicianship, clever songs, and an energetic approach have won them fans across the acoustic and bluegrass spectrum.

Justin Tomlin is on guitar, his brother Jason Tomlin is on bass, Cason Ogden is on mandolin, and Andy Lowe on banjo. The Tomlins and Ogden have been playing together since they were pre-teens, and you can hear it in their rhythmic precision.

Lowe tells us that the band is heading back to Mountain Fever Studio in July to start working on a new project. He says that they have some great new songs, a few chestnuts, ad maybe even a grunge cover (!) to share with fans.

Keep an eye on them online, and check the GHS catalog for your string needs.