Deeper Shade of Blue to Mountain Fever

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of Monroe, North Carolina’s Deeper Shade Of Blue to the label. A first album from the band is expected sometime this summer.

Together now for 17 years, the group is helmed by banjo player Jim Fraley, a 40 year veteran in bluegrass. Jim has played with nearly everyone in and around central North Carolina, and most artists who come through Charlotte. His son, Jason is on mandolin, with Troy Pope on guitar, and Scott Burgess on bass. Carolina dobro legend Frank Poindexter completes the group, who perform regularly throughout the state, and surrounding states throughout the year.

Over those 17 years they have six self-produced projects which are available from their web site.

Mark Hodges, President of Mountain Fever Records, says that bringing them into their family is a good move.

“We are so happy to be working with Deeper Shade of Blue. These fine artists have a great reputation as top-notch talent and have been longtime favorites of bluegrass fans. At first, their fine vocals caught my attention, but after seeing them perform many times, their ability to captivate the crowd is what caught my eye. Every time I see them perform they steal the show. We’re proud to have them join the Mountain Fever family!”

Here’s the boys doing a Larry Sparks classic.

A debut single from their next album is expected by the end of this month, with the full project by early summer.