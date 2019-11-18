DCBU Announces winners of Mike Auldridge tune contest

A gaggle of familiar names are among the winners of the 2019 Mike Auldridge Instrumental Composition Contest, sponsored by the DC Bluegrass Union.

The first place song, Chapel Hill Deer Stalk, comes from George Jackson, a Madison, TN, fiddler who tours with the Missy Raines Trio and her band, Missy Raines and the New Hip. He receives $500. He also was awarded one of three honorable mentions for his song Dorrigo.

Second place, Remy’s Breakdown, was composed by Daisy Kerr, a young fiddler who is making a big splash in bluegrass circles from her base in Camino, CA. Her prize is $250.

Third prize and a $100 check goes to Patrick McAvinue of Thompson’s Station, TN for Der Belsnickel. He’s widely known as the fiddle player for Dailey & Vincent, but also has a new solo project under his belt, on which his winning tune is included.

Other honorable mentions were for Two Steps Forward, by Mark Schatz of Crownsville, MD, and Dizzy Creek, by Brad Kolodner of Baltimore MD.

Judges were Danny Knicely, Avril Smith, and Walt Michael. Audio for the three winning entries can be found online.

The contest honors the memory of Hall of Fame resophonic guitar master Mike Auldridge, best known for his work with the Seldom Scene.

DCBU’s separate event, the Hazel Dickens Song Contest, is accepting entries through midnight, January 5, 2020. The winners will be announced on February 16.

More information about both contests is available at dcbu.org.