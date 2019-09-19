David Robinson scaling back with Monroe Crossing

David Robinson, who has spent the past several years touring with Minnesota’s Monroe Crossing on banjo, has announced that he will be scaling back his commitment with the band, to allow him to pursue some other interests and opportunities.

This group works a rigorous road schedule, as demanding as any in our business, and Robinson tells us that while he isn’t stepping away completely, he will only be doing selected dates with his friends in Monroe Crossing.

“The last eight years have been a whirlwind, but I’m glad I got to spend them with Monroe Crossing. I enjoyed traveling to some amazing places, and sharing experiences that not many bands get to see. From Carnegie Hall to South Korea, I have had the chance to meet wonderful people, and I have learned quite a bit along the way. I would like to thank Monroe Crossing for these wonderful moments.

While my time with the group has certainly been educational, the band’s busy schedule doesn’t leave a lot of time to pursue new musical experiences. So even though this is not goodbye to Monroe Crossing for good, I look forward to devoting my time to other projects and touring with some very talented bands from the Twin Cities and elsewhere.

To the devoted fans of Monroe Crossing: thank you for your friendship and the good times over the years. Continue to follow the band’s schedule because you’ll still be able to catch me occasionally with group in the year to come. Until then… Look after them for me will ya?”

For the time being, Monroe Crossing has opted for a “banjo-by-committee” approach, and will call on two Minnesota banjo veterans, Barry St. Mane and Graham Sones, to work with them on the road.

Monroe Crossing has been working all over the US for nearly 20 years, often bringing bluegrass to audiences unfamiliar with the style. But with a mix of classic and original music, and a highly entertaining stage presence, they create new fans everywhere they visit.

