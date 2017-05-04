David Murph passes

It is with a sad heart that we must report of the passing of Cleveland, North Carolina-based musician David Murph. Unfortunately, David had endured quite a lengthy illness and passed away this morning after having been placed in hospice care a few days ago. He was well known throughout North Carolina for his work with The Gospel Plowboys, in which he sang and played mandolin. The Gospel Plowboys had signed with Mountain Fever Records last year, and received wide acclaim for their debut album with the label, Welcome Home.

The family hopes to announce funeral arrangements tomorrow, and we will have an update then. Our sincerest condolences go out to David’s family, friends, and bandmates.