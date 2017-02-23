David Mayfield comes back to bluegrass

Guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter David Mayfield is not your typical bluegrass boy. He grew up in the fold, touring with his parents and his younger sister in their family bluegrass band, One Way Rider, even living on the road for a time in one of Bill Monroe’s old tour buses. As he came of age, David struck out on his own, working in turn for The Larkins, Hit & Run Bluegrass, and Dave Evans.

Then he took a turn towards more modern music, joining Cadillac Sky for the height of their brief career, sticking with them ’til the end. When that band dissolved, he formed his own group, The David Mayfield Parade, which drifted toward the pop side of Americana, after recording and touring with The Black Keys and The Avett Brothers.

Over all this time, he’s developed a reputation for passionate, if not frenetic, performances and an over-the-top energy on stage that is second to none.

His public persona may be a bit oddball and quirky, but David’s music is 100% sincere. And growing up immersed in the bluegrass gives him an inescapable connection to the style, even when he has strayed from its roots.

But no more… Mayfield is back to bluegrass for his next project, set to be recorded shortly in Nashville at Compass Studios with co-founder Alison Brown producing and playing banjo. The tracks will feature all new, original music which David says is more “Johnson Mountain Boys than Cadillac Sky.”

You can get a feel for his offbeat sense of humor in this video he created for his recent, successful KickStarter campaign to fund the album. Hold on to your hat!

David Mayfield New Album!



The KickStarter campaign has reached its funding goal, but you can still make a pledge and receive one of the many rewards like pre-release copies of the CD, T-shirts, posters, and more. Find more details online.

David’s parents, David & Valerie Mayfield, still tour as a bluegrass act, and his sister, Jessica Lea Mayfield, has built a successful career as a singer/songwriter.

For his part, David says it feels good to be playing bluegrass again.

“I’m very excited about these new songs and this return to the music I grew up on!”

No word yet on a likely release date.