Darrell Brothers podcast now available online

You know that feeling when you discover something that you really need, but didn’t even know it even existed a moment earlier? Yeah… it’s like that.

The Darrell Brothers have released the first episode of what they hope will be a monthly podcast. Titled 1500 AM WMJ, it comes to you from The Voice of Methjaw County, featuring our heroes hosting their own small town radio show. Darrell is there, and Darrell of course, along with a host of hilarious characters played by prominent bluegrass personalities. Can you guess them all?

This first episode is called Tent Meetins’ & Door Knockins’, which introduces us to some of the colorful characters there in Methjaw County. You’ll meet both candidates for the county road commissioner job, and several of the regulars on the Swap N Shop segment, plus Preacher Grundy who saves souls on Sunday morning, and saves you money the rest of the week at his used car emporium.

It may not be the first bluegrass comedy podcast, but it’s a good’n, brilliantly conceived and executed by Ashby Frank and Brandon Bostic. If you were raised in a small town or ever lived in a largely rural area, this satire of low powered regional radio will have you rolling in the aisles – or wherever you might listen to podcasts. But anyone who is tuned in to the bluegrass scene or enjoys country humor will find many a chuckle and quite a few guffaws here.

There is no charge to subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, which will deliver each new episode ready to enjoy to the device of your choice, whenever a new one is released.

Subscribe online. You’ll be glad you did.