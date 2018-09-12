Dance, Dance, Dance from Appalachian Road Show

The highly-anticipated debut single from the new Appalachian Road Show was released today, giving the bluegrass world a first listen to this group recently formed by Barry Abernathy and Darrell Webb. Signed by the likewise new Billy Blue Records label, the band also includes veteran grassers Jim VanCleve and Todd Phillips, along with hot young guitar slinger Zeb Snyder.

As a theme, the Road Show promises more than just a bluegrass concert. They mean to provide examples of Appalachian culture as well, which you can hear in this single release. It’s their grassified cover of the 1976 Steve Miller Band number, Dance, Dance, Dance, mashed up with a number of familiar fiddle tunes, and closing with a bit of Bill Monroe’s classic Uncle Pen.

Barry and Darrell trade verses, with Jim dropping in dance tunes like Cotton Eyed Joe and Mississippi Sawyer in between. Great fun!

Dance, Dance, Dance is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

The band’s full-length project, Barry Abernathy and Darrell Webb Present Appalachian Road Show, is slated to hit on October 26. Pre-release copies should be available at their CD release party during the World of Bluegrass convention at the end of this month.