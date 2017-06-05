Dailey & Vincent honored in the Tennessee Senate

A RESOLUTION to recognize and congratulate Dailey & Vincent on the duo’s many accomplishments in bluegrass music.

WHEREAS, the members of this legislative body take great pleasure in recognizing those individuals who devote themselves to creative pursuits, thereby perfecting their craft and producing art that enriches the lives of their fellow citizens; and

WHEREAS, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, namesakes of the highly acclaimed bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent, were recently inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, placing them among the ranks of the most influential artists of bluegrass, country, and American music; and

WHEREAS, Jamie Dailey, a native of Gainesboro, and Darrin Vincent, a native of Missouri, have enjoyed long careers as bluegrass performers; prior to forming Dailey & Vincent more than a decade ago, Mr. Dailey was a member of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and Mr. Vincent was a member of Ricky Skaggs and the Kentucky Thunder; and

WHEREAS, Jamie Dailey, who plays guitar and bass and provides vocals, grew up singing and playing with family and regional groups all over Middle Tennessee and Kentucky; in addition to Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, he has recorded with Dolly Parton and Ricky Skaggs, and he has appeared on five Gaither Homecoming DVDs; and

WHEREAS, Darrin Vincent, who plays mandolin, guitar, and bass and provides vocals, started singing at the age of three and playing music at the age of six as part of his family band, The Sally Mountain Show, along with sister Rhonda Vincent; in addition to Ricky Skaggs and the Kentucky Thunder, he has performance and recording credits with dozens of artists, including Dolly Parton, Nora Jones, Emmylou Harris, Earl Scruggs, Bruce Hornsby, Vince Gill, and John Hartford; and

WHEREAS, each man brings his singular talent to the duo, creating Dailey & Vincent’s distinctive style; the instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies are immediately recognizable and have garnered them many fans and accolades over the years; and

WHEREAS, the duo first performed on the hallowed Grand Ole Opry stage in 2007, the same year they joined forces; since establishing their partnership, they have earned three Grammy award nominations, four DOVE awards, and fourteen International Bluegrass Music Awards, including three Entertainer of the Year awards; and

WHEREAS, on March 11, 2017, Dailey & Vincent were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry; the induction day performance was their 101st time on the Opry Stage. They opened with “By the Mark” and, after being formally inducted by Jeannie Seely and Old Crow Medicine Show, ended with “I’ll Go To My Grave Loving You”; and

WHEREAS, Dailey & Vincent’s latest album, Patriots and Poets, explores new boundaries while also going back to the duo’s bluegrass roots; it features collaborations with Steve Martin, Doyle Lawson, TaRanda Greene, David Rawlings, and Bela Fleck and has been met with high critical praise; and

WHEREAS, in support of Patriots and Poets, Dailey & Vincent have appeared on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction and at Nashville’s Bluebird Café as part of the twenty-fifth annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival; the duo will continue touring throughout the year, with performances at venues such as the historic Carnegie Hall and the iconic Ryman Auditorium; and

WHEREAS, Dailey & Vincent recently teamed up with Country Music Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Whisperin’ Bill Anderson to make a video for “That Feel Good Music,” the eleventh track on Patriots and Poets; the video was filmed on-location in Jamie Dailey’s hometown of Gainesboro and features the three music icons as they sing, square dance, and have a brief run-in with the law; and

WHEREAS, Dailey & Vincent are backed by some of the best musicians in bluegrass or any genre. Jeff Parker is on mandolin, guitar, and vocals; Aaron McCune plays guitar and lends bass vocals; Patrick McAvinue is on fiddle; Jessie Baker plays banjo and guitar; Buddy Hyatt is on keys; and Shaun Richardson provides guitar, mandolin, and vocals; and

WHEREAS, the “Brothers of Bluegrass” have captivated audiences for a decade now, and it is fitting that they be recognized; now, therefore,

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE SENATE OF THE ONE HUNDRED TENTH GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, that we hereby recognize and congratulate Dailey & Vincent on their many accomplishments in bluegrass music, particularly their recent induction into the Grand Ole Opry and their latest album, extending our sincere gratitude for their commitment to excellence and wishing them much continued success and happiness in the years to come.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that an appropriate copy of this resolution be prepared for presentation with this final clause omitted from such copy.

Congratulations, Dailey & Vincent!