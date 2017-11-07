Dailey & Vincent 2017 Spirit of Christmas tour

It’s that time of year again, and Daily & Vincent have prepared a holiday treat starting just after Thanksgiving.

They will be taking their 2017 Sprint of Christmas tour to a total of nine cities this year in the eastern and central US. Christmas favorites will be sung in their trademark style of bluegrass, Gospel, and traditional country styles.

Cities they will hit this year include:

November 30 — Knoxville, IA — Knoxville Performing Arts Center

— Knoxville Performing Arts Center December 1 — Shipshewana, IN — Blue Gate Theater

— Blue Gate Theater December 2 — Winchester, OH — The Red Barn Convention Center

— The Red Barn Convention Center December 3 — Marion, VA — The Lincoln Theatre

— The Lincoln Theatre December 4 — Morton, IL — Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center: “On The 1st Day of Christmas

— Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center: “On The 1st Day of Christmas December 5 — Morton, IL — Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center: “On The 2nd Day of Christmas

— Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center: “On The 2nd Day of Christmas December 7 — Columbia, TN — Columbia State Community College

— Columbia State Community College December 8 — Mt. Vernon, KY — Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

— Renfro Valley Entertainment Center December 9 — Mount Airy, NC — Historic Earle Theatre

— Historic Earle Theatre December 10 — Manassas, VA — Hylton Performing Arts Center

They’ve even prepared a brief video with several of the songs on the set.

Tickets for all the Spirit of Christmas tour shows can be purchased now online.