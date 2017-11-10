Cultural event submissions open for 2018 Mountains of Music Homecoming

Virginia’s Crooked Road organization has opened submissions for cultural events in the southwestern part of the state that would like to included in the offerings of their 2018 Mountains of Music Homecoming. The nine-day celebration of Appalachian arts and culture includes dozens of events in more than 20 communities in the region.

Visitors travel from all over the United States and Canada to participate, driving between the many cities and towns to enjoy the music, dance, cuisine, and historical presentations along the way. Many are hosted with no ticket fees, and are held in places you might never discover otherwise.

The advisory from The Crooked Road announcing the submission period offers the following criteria for consideration:

Eligible Cultural Events fall into categories including: Community Meal and Food Events, Community Hosted Concerts, Visual or Performing Arts, Agritourism, Participatory Events, Learning Opportunities, Outdoor Events and Jam Sessions. Cultural Experiences focus on traditional mountain music, culture and arts and should provide authentic views into SWVA heritage and culture. The Cultural Events are meant to enhance the appreciation for what makes each community exceptional.

If selected for inclusion, community events will be listed in the MOM ’18 program guide and promoted as part of the celebration at no cost to the presenter, and advertised in major publications across the state and the nation.

Crooked Road Executive Director Jack Hinshelwood said that they look for all sorts of events that highlight the area’s unique cultural experiences.

“Cultural Events play a major role in shaping the experience of attendees to the Mountains of Music Homecoming. Our goal is to highlight the authentic culture and natural beauty of Southwest Virginia, and the cultural events are the primary means of doing that. The region abounds in unique experiences based on our music, culture, cuisine, history, crafts, and outdoor adventures. Last year, Southwest Virginia’s communities hosted music and flatfoot dance workshops, local wine and craft beer tastings, woodcarving demonstrations, Indian artifact exhibits, genealogy workshops, songwriting events, scenic hikes, instrument and quilt making demonstrations, music film showings, canoe and kayak trips, wild cave tours, community storytelling, community meals, and lots of jam sessions where locals and visitors shared songs and played tunes together. The cultural experiences presented in the communities are where the Homecoming spirit really shines the brightest.”

Submissions are open until January 9 and an application can be found online.