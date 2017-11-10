Brad Hudson launching solo career

Brad Hudson, resonator guitarist and vocalist with Sideline, has announced that he will be leaving the group at the end of the year to tour in support of his recent Pinecastle release, Next New Heatbreak.

Hudson has nothing but good things to say about his bandmates as he prepares to take his leave.

“Sideline is a group of very talented, super fun musicians to play with and be around and the memories are something I can always take with me. I thank all of the guys for allowing me to be a part of the gang and wish them nothing but the best down the road!”

Wilson Pickins Promotions, who represents Brad, prepared this video with snippets from his new project set against a number of photos from his career to date.

Looking forward to his pursuit of a solo musical vocation, Brad says that bluegrass is his true passion.

“I love this music so much. Traditional, gospel, contemporary, it’s all good as long as it is a reflection of what’s inside you and makes the audience feel something.”

Learn more about Brad and his music online.