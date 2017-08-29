Crazy If You Let It from Thomm Jutz

Mountain Fever has released their promised debut single from prominent bluegrass songwriter Thomm Jutz, who will soon release an album of songs featuring his voice out front for a change.

Bluegrass fans know Jutz from his contributions to hit songs from artists like Balsam Range, Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice, Irene Kelley, Terry Baucom & the Dukes of Drive, and will soon recognize his style as a singer when these new tracks make it to radio.

He has also made a strong impression on Nashville folks, including songwriting legend Tom T Hall, who shared these thoughts about Thomm.

“For years I have hoped that some young man would get off the bus in Nashville with a guitar wrapped in a cellophane dry cleaning bag and bring something new and exciting to the music scene. As an old songwriter myself, I am pleased that one of my wishes has come true. Thomm Jutz is in town and the town is all the better for it.”

This first single to drop to radio is the title track, one Thomm wrote with Andrea Zonn and Bill Lloyd, on which Andrea sings along with Jutz. It’s called Crazy If You Let It, and you can hear a sample below.

Radio programmers can download the track now from AirPlay Direct.

The full album will be released on October 6.