Country Gentlemen tribute show at Wide Open Bluegrass

Among the many exciting acts set to grace the stage during the IBMA’s Wide Open Bluegrass festival in late September is a special collaborative performance in honor of Charlie Waller & The Country Gentlemen. Organized by Jerry Douglas and Sam Bush, the 8:00 p.m. set on September 29 will also include Jon Randall on guitar, Charlie Cushman on banjo, and Mark Schatz on bass.

The Country Gentlemen left a huge mark on bluegrass during the 47 years they were active, changing the face and the sound of the music along the way. To modern ears this may seem absurd, but the Gentlemen were rebels and genre-benders when they hit the scene. Bringing in material from the then-fashionable ’60s folk music scene, and eventually pop and country songs, was not always well-received by the bluegrass establishment of the day. But that early edition of the band, with Charlie Waller, Eddie Adcock, Tom Gray, and John Duffey broke and rewrote a lot of rules as young men.

A reformed lineup in the ’70s featured Bill Emerson and Doyle Lawson, replacing Adcock and Duffey, and found a spot as well for a teen-aged Jerry Douglas on reso-guitar and a young Ricky Skaggs on fiddle. By this point a well-established institution in bluegrass, Charlie continued to record quality songs and present a highly-entertaining stage show, and the group remained a top draw until he passed away in 2004. Along the way he brought in a number of upcoming artists who have gone on to have on impact on our music, much as former-Gent Doyle Lawson has done in more recent years. Familiar names who spent time as a Gentleman include Jimmy Gaudreau, Darrin Aldridge, Jimmy Bowen, Norman Wright, Bill Yates, Gene Wooten, Pete Kuykendall, Dick Smith, Mile Lilly, Mark Delaney, and Dwight McCall.

They have left behind a rich bounty of classic material kept alive by bands around the world, like Bringing Mary Home, Matterhorn, The Traveler, and Legend of the Rebel Soldier. Though they weren’t the first to record the song in bluegrass, their version of Fox On The Run is what catapulted the song into legendary status. More than two dozen albums record the history of this unusually influential outfit.