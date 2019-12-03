Corey Zink to Sound Biscuit Productions

Anyone who follows bluegrass closely is aware that east Tennessee has become a regional hot spot in our music. In fact, it has been for quite some time, even before East Tennessee State University in Johnson City began offering a degree in bluegrass and old time music.

So it was no surprise when New England grasser Corey Zink moved from his native Massachusetts to Pigeon Forge earlier this year. Zink has taken a job at Dollywood, which both allows him to keep his entertaining chops in top form, and have time free to also tour with his own group, Zink and Co.

Now today it is announced that Corey has signed with Sound Biscuit Productions in Sevierville, who will produce and release his next album.

Dave Maggard, chief engineer and label principal with Sound Biscuit, says that he is excited to have Zink on board.

“I’m totally stoked about having Corey Zink on the Sound Biscuit label and I’m proud he chose Sound Biscuit to work with. Corey brings a smooth classic country tonality to his vocals with everything he does. It’s kinda like Bluegrass Junction bumped into Willy’s Roadhouse. Corey is a talented songwriter as well as an accomplished musician. I’m really excited to see what comes out of this partnership.”

Here’s an example of what Dave is talking about in this video of the band on an old country classic.

Zink and Co will begin work soon on their fifth album, and Corey says that they are eager to get working in the studio.

“In early 2019, my family and I relocated to Tennessee. Since that time, I have met and been encouraged by many people to continue to pursue my passion of songwriting, recording and performing the kind of music that defines who I am as an artist. Dave Maggard is one of those people. What I look forward to most about signing with Sound Biscuit is that I will be working with quality folks who will allow me to be myself in an environment where I feel driven to be the best I can be. I am humbled and excited for my future as a part of the Sound Biscuit Family!”

To date, most of the shows Corey and his group have played have been centered in the northeast, so we look forward to seeing more of them in the southeast in the coming years.