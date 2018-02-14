Coon Dog Cemetery drops from Milan Miller

Posted on by John Lawless

What is it about coon hounds and bluegrass music? Jimmy Martin was known for his dedication to his hunting dogs, and Tom T Hall Hall memorialized one in his song, The Fastest Rabbit Dog in Carter County Today.

The rural roots of a great many bluegrass artists and fans probably explains the popularity of these, and many other similar numbers. And they still keep a’ comin’.

Milan Miller has a new entry, released this week as a single from his Timepiece EP. This one, written by Milan and Thomm Jutz celebrates the Key Underwood Memorial Coon Dog Cemetery, run since 1937 in northwest Alabama. Called Coon Dog Cemetery, its sung by Miller with Terry Baucom on banjo, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Darren Nicholson on mandolin, and Jim Lindsey on bass. Buddy Melton and Adam Wright provide harmony vocals.

Miller put together this image video, filled with all kind of pups.

That’s Buddy Melton’s prized pooch at the end.

The single and the album are available wherever bluegrass downloads are sold, and radio programmers can grab it at AirPlay Direct.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy