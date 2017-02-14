Cookin’ With Grass from Becky Cantrell

The Cantrells of Nashville are something of a power couple. He’s the programmer and chief on-air voice for SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction, and she’s the Executive Assistant to Tennessee House Majority Leader Gerald McCormick.

That’s right… we’re talking about Kyle and Becky Cantrell. Bluegrass folks may feel like they know Kyle from listening to him on satellite radio this past few years since he transitioned from country to bluegrass music presenter, but Becky’s the one in the family with all the personality and talent! A real bundle of energy and light, she is known among their many friends as a fabulous cook, and a natural at entertaining.

And now Becky has put together a cookbook that shares the cherished recipes from dozens of bluegrass personalities in Cookin’ With Grass – Recipes from some of your favorite Bluegrass artists. She not only collected these dishes, she tried every one in her own kitchen to double check their accuracy, and tested them on her family and friends.

You’ll find Junior Sisk’s Pork Chops and Scalloped Potatoes, Dudley Connell’s Chicken and Andouille Smoked Sausage Gumbo, Fruit Cocktail Cake from Shawn Lane, Nova Scotia Pork Pies from The Spinney Brothers, and Creamy White Chicken Chili from Russell Moore. Getting hungry yet?

There’s lots more where those came from, with recipes from Becky Buller, Buddy Melton, Joyce Harris, Darin & Brook Aldridge, Adam Steffey, Shannon & Heather Slaughter, Larry Sparks, Paul & Kelsi Harrigill, Jamie Dailey, Kristin Scott Benson, and many others. Several of the artists have contributed more than one dish, in multiple categories.

Becky also includes a nice introductory section with several pages of tips for less experienced chefs.

Cookin’ With Grass should be a prized addition to any bluegrass fan’s kitchen shelf, and from the look of it, the source of some mighty tasty and satisfying concoctions. The spiral bound book runs to just over 200 pages, and sells for $20 with shipping included.

You can order it from Amazon, and then take it to festivals and shows to collect autographs. Well done, Becky!