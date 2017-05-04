Jason Burleson, founding banjo player with Blue Highway, was married on Saturday (4/29) to Courtney Austin. They held a private ceremony near their home in Tennessee.

Speaking for Blue Highway, their publicist Sherri George tells us…

“Jason and Courtney just had a small beautiful ceremony for close family. She looked radiant, they’re definitely in love and both super happy … and our Blue Highway family is happy for them!”

The couple now resides in Johnson City, TN.

Congratulations Jason and Courtney!