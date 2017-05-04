Congratulations Jason and Courtney

Posted on by John Lawless

Jason Burleson, founding banjo player with Blue Highway, was married on Saturday (4/29) to Courtney Austin. They held a private ceremony near their home in Tennessee.

Speaking for Blue Highway, their publicist Sherri George tells us…

“Jason and Courtney just had a small beautiful ceremony for close family. She looked radiant, they’re definitely in love and both super happy … and our Blue Highway family is happy for them!”

The couple now resides in Johnson City, TN.

Congratulations Jason and Courtney!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy