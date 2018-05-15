Congratulations Gaven and Marissa!

When Blue Highway announced yesterday that Justin Moses was joining the band on reso-guitar, a great many folks wondered, “What is up with Gaven?” Gaven Largent had been playing with the band since late in 2015, and most everyone thought he was a perfect fit. Only 19 when he joined up, he had been studying the music of Rob Ickes since he was a young’n, and slid into the group without breaking a sweat when Rob took his leave.

Well now we know why he left…

This past Saturday Gaven was wed to Marissa Fauver at the Luray United Methodist Church in Luray, VA. It was a small, early afternoon wedding with about 75 people in attendance. Caleb Cox, guitarist with Nothin’ Fancy, was best man.

Gaven said that it was a wonderful ceremony and reception, full of good food and music.

The couple will live in Winchester, VA, where Largent will work as an instrument repairman and technician, and move his hobby building of resonator guitars into a profession.

Of leaving the band, he tells us…

“It was the one of the toughest decisions of my life to leave, they’ve been so great to me and I’ve so enjoyed making music with them. I consider every member of Blue Highway among my closest of friends. While I’m leaving the band, I’m certainly not leaving the industry and I am excited for what the future holds for Marissa and I. We’ve been blessed so much, and I trust in God to put us both where we need to be.”

Largent says with a smile that Marissa is not a musician, but that now that she has married one, she’ll be living the lifestyle.

Folks in the Virginia/Tennessee/North Carolina region will still see plenty of Gaven at the festivals and jams. He is also a crackerjack banjo player, and a good part singer as well. And don’t be surprised if he shows up with another group as time moves on.

Congratulations to Gaven and Marissa!