Justin Moses to Blue Highway

Blue Highway has announced a personnel change, with Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses stepping in on reso-guitar, replacing Gaven Largent who is leaving the band to focus on his passion for building and repairing resophonic guitars.

Justin will serve as only the third reso man in the iconic band’s 24 year history. Legendary dobroist Rob Ickes was a founding member, and he remained with the group until leaving to form a power duo with Trey Hensley in late 2015. Largent came in at that point, and Moses will come aboard on June 2 for Blue Highway’s show at Dollywood.

Bluegrass fans have seen Justin on stage for many years, starting with his time on banjo with Blue Moon Rising, playing fiddle and reso with The Dan Tyminski Band, banjo with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, and second mandolin with his wife, Sierra Hull. He’s also done fill-in work with NewFound Road and Band Of Ruhks, and is the epitome of what you would call a bluegrass professional.

You may also have heard him on his popular podcast, CosMoses, where he talks with industry professionals about the music business.

Justin says that this move reflects the highlight of his career to date.

“I’ve had the good fortune to play with many of my heroes in the music business, but I’m truly beyond excited to have the opportunity to play with Blue Highway. Blue Highway has been a favorite of mine since the first time I heard them play!”

And the guys in the band are delighted to have him join the team. Banjo player Jason Burleson welcomes him warmly, saying…

“Justin is an absolute beast on any instrument you put in his hands! He’s also a great singer, and a really nice guy. I’m really looking forward to working with him!”

As does guitarist Tim Stafford.

“Justin is the dream band member: great guy, super talented on every instrument and vocal part, and dedicated. To say we’re stoked to have him in the band is an understatement!”

Look for the new Blue Highway lineup starting next month. You can find their performance schedule online.