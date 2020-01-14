Congratulations Ellen and Michael!

Two of the most popular musical families in Branson were united this past Saturday when Ellen Petersen and Michael Haygood were married at the First Baptist Church of Branson.

Ellen plays banjo and sings with her family’s bluegrass band, The Petersens, at the Little Opry Theatre, and Michael plays guitar and sings with his family, The Haygoods, at the Clay Cooper Theatre. Both shows are hits in the family-friendly atmosphere of Branson, MO, making the Petersen/Haygood nuptials big news in town.

The two young entertainers met while Ellen was in college finishing her MBA at Missouri State in 2016, when she went out to catch The Haygoods show one night she was off. At that time Michael, who is also a special effects expert, was doing a big install on the Branson ferris wheel, so the two found it difficult to get together often. But they persevered, and were engaged last October in a romantic proposal on the grass runway at Gaston’s White River Resort.

A reception followed the ceremony on Saturday at the Branson Airport.

Michael and Ellen are currently enjoying a honeymoon in Fiji, and will return to maintain roles in their respective family shows in Branson. Both shows are closed this month for the winter, and will return to weekend concerts in February.

Congratulations and best wishes to Ellen and Michael!