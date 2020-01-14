30th annual Bluegrass in Superclass

The 30th annual Bluegrass in Super Class saw its first year at a new location. Previously held at the French Quarter Holiday Inn, in Perrysburg, Ohio, it was moved this year to the beautiful Maumee Bay Lodge State Park due to the closing of the Holiday Inn. Maumee Bay Lodge sits right on Lake Erie, and spectators had a beautiful view of the lake while watching the tremendous stage shows. The lodge has an open-air foyer with fireplaces throughout. Jamming filled the entrance the entire weekend. The rooms were absolutely beautiful and accommodating and offered walk-outs to the exterior. Fun activities for all ages, the lodge offers a full size pool, hot tub, game room, and play room for kids.

This was the first year Bluegrass in Super Class offered stage shows on Thursday. Hershel Blevins and South 79, Kyle Jarvis and 3rd generation, and Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys all put on great shows.

Friday brought the Jesse Alexander band, Ottawa County Bluegrass, Harbourtown, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, and Jeff Parker & Co. Jeff also made an appearance on local channel 11 WTOL in Toledo performing live on the news network.

Saturday brought in Remington Ryde, Caney Creek, Dean Osborne, house band Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers, and Rhonda Vincent & The Rage. Sparky Sandra Day, Karen Billings and many others flooded social media with live videos and pictures! This weekend also happened to be my newborn grandson’s first bluegrass festival. At one month old, Karter had a great time!

Larry and Lisa Efaw and the whole family bent over backwards to make sure attendees were taken care of and had a great time. The lodge presents a beautiful dining area right on the lake, and offered prime rib dinner Saturday night which was outstanding. The Icebreaker Lounge also set up a sound system and offered open mic for any jamming bands that wanted to play after stage shows were done.

Special kudos to Dave and Tracy Chichester of GBS sound, who did an outstanding job all weekend.

Flyers were distributed for next year’s Bluegrass in Super class for the same weekend in January. Larry and Lisa also teamed up with the American Brain Tumor Association, and through a silent raffle with gift baskets, were able to donate to a young lady suffering with brain cancer.

Great job Larry and Lisa and everyone involved! Make plans to attend next year!