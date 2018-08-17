Colebrook Road to Mountain Fever Records

Mountain Fever Records has announced today the signing of Pennsylvania bluegrass artists Colebrook Road to the label.

The band has spent the past 6 years honing their craft, and competing in the many fiddlers conventions and band competitions within the east coast region. During that time they have won first place at the DC Bluegrass Festival in 2016, the Podunk Bluegrass Festival in 2015, and the Watermelon Park contest in 2014.

Their debut album was released in 2012, followed by a second in ’16. For their third, Mountain Fever has decided to work with the band to release the next one in the spring of 2019.

Mountain Fever Vice President Missy Delgado, says that they have high hopes for their latest signees.

“We are very happy to welcome Colebrook Road to our already fantastic family of artists. Their style and talents will add nicely to the Mountain Fever tradition of excellence, and we look forward to releasing their new music in the near future. We hope fans and radio will welcome them as wholeheartedly as we have.”

The band consists of Jesse Eisenbise on guitar and vocals, Wade Yankey on mandolin, Joe McAnulty on fiddle, Mark Last on banjo, and Jeff Campbell on bass. They specialize in original music written within the band, performed in an aggressive, contemporary bluegrass style.

Here’s an example in a recent video for On Time.

You an learn more about Colebrook Road online.