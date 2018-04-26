Cold and Lonely video from Clay Hess Band

Pinecastle Records has released a music video for their current single from The Clay Hess Band, Cold and Lonely.

The track is available for download purchase now, and will be included on the new band album, Just Another Story, due July 20.

Clay says that they shot the video in North Carolina on some rural property owned by Pinecastle owner Lonnie Lassiter. If it looks cold in the video, that’s because it was! But it makes for a nice presentation of the song, voiced both by Clay and his son, Brennan.

The band is completed by Brady Wallen on banjo, Dustin Frame on mandolin, and Irl Hess on bass.

Pre-orders for Just Another Story are available now on Clay’s web site.