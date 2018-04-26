Congratulations Terry and LuAnn

This past weekend, Terry Smith, bass player with The Grascals, was wed to LuAnn Adams in a private ceremony in Murfreesboro, TN.

Both are long time grassers, but from opposite sides of the stage. Terry has performed in the bluegrass world since he was a young man, starting out with his family, and taking jobs afterwards with top artists like Wilma Lee Cooper, The Osborne Brothers, and Jimmy Martin. He was working with Dolly Parton’s acoustic group when they formed up as The Grascals in 2004, and has been with them ever since.

LuAnn has known Terry since he was with Wilma Lee, and they have been friends so long they don’t even remember when they met. They speculate that it must have been in 1986 or ’87. She has followed and supported bluegrass most of her life, and is acquainted with nearly everyone in the business. You can see her most every weekend shooting photos at bluegrass events with LAMA Photography.

The couple are living in Murfreesboro, though a move to Hendersonville is contemplated in the near future.

Congratulations and best wishes to Terry and LuAnn!