Closing things out Sunday at Wintergrass ’18

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

Kate Lee with O’Connor Band at Wintergrass 2018 – photo © Tara Linhardt

Sunday was the last day of the four day Wintergrass festival, still jam packed with good music.

I spoke with Earla Harding who was one of the founders of the festival 25 years ago. She said that in February of 1994, they had the first festival in the Sheraton in Takoma, Washington and had sold the rooms out already by the December preceding it. By the end of the that first festival in 1994, they had already sold out the rooms for the following year. She said that for the first year, they had about 600 people who attended. I was told by Patrice O’Neil, another one of the founders and still a festival manager, that they now average about 5000 attendees each day at the festival.

Wintergrass started strong and built up from there. Earla said that the first bluegrass festival she attended was IBMA in 1986. After seeing IBMA, she and some of her colleagues started thinking about how they might bring a big indoor festival event to the Pacific Northwest.

That dream has definitely come true, with Wintergrass in its 25th year, attracting people from the whole western US, plus some from around the country and beyond. I know that I am among many who are anxiously awaiting next year’s festival already.

Congratulations on 25 years of a very successful festival and hopefully it will keep on for another 25 years or more to come.

Here is Tom Rozum, Laurie Lewis with lots of special guests and a lovely ending.

Mike Marshall and Darol Anger doing some classic Monroe tunes.

The grand finale of the festival was the Wintergrass Youth Orchestra, comprised of middle school musicians. They are conducted by Bob Phillips and Andy Carlson, and were accompanied by special guests like The O’Connor Family Band, Mike Marshall and Darol Anger, Rushad Eggleston, and Kittel and Co.

This program introduces kids who are studying classical music to some of the traditional music forms, and hopefully perks their interest in exploring folk music like bluegrass even more. Everyone did a really fantastic job all around, and here is a little sampler of some of the show.

  • Laurie Lewis at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands with The Bee Eaters at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Orchestra at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Orchestra at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Orchestra at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Moonshiner magazine photographer and writer, all the way from Japan at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Brandon Godman with Laurie Lewis at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Alex Hargreaves and Josh Pinkham at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Darol Anger and Mike Marshall at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Darol Anger at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mike Marshall at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Darol Anger and Mike Marshall with special guests at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Darol Anger and Mike Marshall with special guests at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Earla Harding, one of the festival founders, at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Massage booth at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hard working staff at the merch shop at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kate Lee with O'Connor Band at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kittel & Co with the youth orchestra at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands with special guests at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Maggie O'Connor with O'Connor Band at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mark and Forrest O'Connor with O'Connor Band at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mark O'Connor at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mark O'Connor at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • O'Connor Band at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mike Marshall and Darol Anger with special guests at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mike Marshall at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • O'Connor Band with the Youth Orchestra at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • O'Connor Band with the Youth Orchestra at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Raffle winners announced at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Raffle winners announced at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rushad Eggleston with the Youth Orchestra at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rushad Eggleston with the Youth Orchestra at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Brothers Keeper Gospel Show at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Brothers Keeper Gospel Show at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • O'Connor Band at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • O'Connor Band at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • O'Connor Band at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Initial festival poster at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Orchestra at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt

About the Author

Tara Linhardt

Tara Linhardt is a music educator, recording artist and independent film producer in Loudon County, VA. She has a Masters in Education and has been performing and teaching traditional music for years both privately and in festivals, workshops, and traditional music camps such as the Traditions Week at McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Tara also holds the Guinness Book World's Record for organizing the Largest Mandolin Ensemble in the history of the world!

