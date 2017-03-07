Clemson to offer bluegrass ensemble this fall

You can’t stop the bluegrass! It’s rampaging though the institutions.

Clemson University in South Carolina is the latest major educational institution to add a bluegrass offering in their music department. They have announced that their new Clemson Bluegrass Ensemble will begin during the Fall 2017 semester, with elective course credit given to music majors as well as students outside the program.

The course will incorporate instruction in the history of bluegrass music, and the instruments used to perform it, as well as a performance component.

The official course description is as follows:

“The ensemble will provide students the opportunity to improve musical skills through membership in a traditional bluegrass band. Under the guidance of the instructor and the leadership of a student music director, students will participate in song selection and creation of music arrangements.”