Clear Corn Liquor track premiere from The Grascals

The Grascals are gearing up for their new Mountain Home album release on Friday for Before Breakfast, and to celebrate, the band has offered a sneak preview in the form of the final and more-or-less title track for everyone to enjoy here at Bluegrass Today.

Clear Corn Liquor follows the form and melody of the old timey fiddle tune, Whiskey Before Breakfast, which serves as the instrumental interlude between verses. The song was written by Tim Stafford and Bobby Starnes, and makes for a rollicking bluegrass romp, sure to be an audience favorite for the band on stage. If you like the tune, you’ll love the song.

Terry Eldredge sings the lead, and it doesn’t get much more country than this.

Have a listen…

Pre-orders for downloads of Before Breakfast can be placed now, with delivery on Friday, September 1. CDs can be ordered now from the band web site.