ClayBank celebrates No Escape in North Carolina

Vivian Hopkins of the North Carolina Bluegrass Association served as MC at the CD release concert.

ClayBank plays an aggressive, youthful style of bluegrass largely based around the impressive tenor vocals of teen mandolinist Zack Arnold. On banjo is Tyler Thompson with Jacob Greer on guitar, and Gary Trivett on bass.

No Escape is available now wherever you purchase bluegrass music, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.