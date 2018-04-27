ClayBank celebrates No Escape in North Carolina

The civic center in West Jefferson, NC was the site this past Saturday when Mountain Fever Records artists ClayBank assembled to celebrate the release of their new album, No Escape. Friends and fans filled the halls to hear the guys perform their new music, and fortunately, Deb Miller of B Chord Photography was on hand and sent along these photos from the event.
Vivian Hopkins of the North Carolina Bluegrass Association served as MC at the CD release concert.
ClayBank plays an aggressive, youthful style of bluegrass largely based around the impressive tenor vocals of teen mandolinist Zack Arnold. On banjo is Tyler Thompson with Jacob Greer on guitar, and Gary Trivett on bass.
No Escape is available now wherever you purchase bluegrass music, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.