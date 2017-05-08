Claire Lynch talks about her Thompson guitar

Posted on by John Lawless

Preston Thompson Guitars in Oregon continues to make inroads with bluegrass artists,winning them over with their close craftsmanship and attention to detail in vintage-style construction.

Today they are proud to offer this video of their latest endorser, Claire Lynch, demonstrating her most recent acquisition. She had them build her a guitar to replace a prized 00-18 from the ’40s that she let go some years ago. It was made with a small body but a full scale neck, using mahogany for the back and sides and an Adirondack spruce top.

Claire talks a bit about the Thompson, and plays and sings a bit in this video.

You can keep up with Claire online, and find out more about the Thompson guitars on their web site.

