Cindy G is back with Moonshiner’s Daughter

Cindy G spent some time on our chart back in 2015 with songs from her Jailbreak CD. Produced by Jim VanCleve, the album featured some driving bluegrass on a set of the Pennsylvania native’s original songs.

Now she’s back with another record, Moonshiner’s Daughter, set for a September 21 release. Again, it showcases her singing and songwriting, and was produced in Nashville by VanCleve and a bevy of top Music City pickers. Cindy is assisted by the likes of Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, Todd Phillips on bass, Cory Walker on banjo, Ashby Frank on mandolin, and Seth Taylor and Dustin Benson on guitar. Cia Cherryholmes adds harmony vocals and Jim plays the fiddle as well as producing.

A debut single has been released to radio, the title track, which tells of a girl who grows up in the moonshine game, and has to fend for herself even at a tender age.

Here’s the music video for the single, filmed in a lovely Appalachian setting as the story is acted out against the audio track.

Moonshiner’s Daughter is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.