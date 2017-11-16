Cindy Cashdollar injured in single car accident

Prominent resonator and steel guitarist Cindy Cashdollar was injured last Thursday in a single vehicle accident near her home in Woodstock, NY.

Among the greatest fears of traveling musicians is falling asleep while driving, a not unrealistic fear given the many miles they put in on the road. And that is exactly what happened to Cindy. Returning home on Thursday afternoon, she went off the road on Route 209 in Ulster County. She was the car’s lone occupant when it struck two trees along the road.

Emergency responders found that her driver’s side airbag had deployed, and treated her at the scene for multiple lacerations. After complaining of head and neck pain, she was transported to HealthAlliance Hospital’s Broadway Campus in nearby Kingston.

We reached out to Cindy who shared this response.

“I am doing OK, glad to be home from the hospital (who isn’t?!), and will have 6-12 weeks of wearing a back brace in the daytime to heal a fractured vertebrae. Feeling very lucky to be alive, and that no one else was injured. I was driving home from an appointment in the afternoon, and the last thing I remember before impact was seeing trees, ditch, and guardrail. Thank you to all for the beautiful healing and get well wishes, and ‘we’ll be back to our regularly scheduled program’ soon!”

Get well soon, Cindy Cashdollar!