Bluegrass Jamboree! 2017 tour stops

Attention German bluegrass and old time music lovers! The 2017 edition of the Bluegrass Jamboree! package tour starts next week with 24 dates in Germany, Netherlands, and Austria leading up to Christmas week.

Each year since 2009 Rainer Zellner has brought three US or Canadian groups to Germany in the fall, producing concerts in fine halls and arts centers to give German audiences a chance to see quality bluegrass and old time music in local venues. These tours have been very warmly received, with enthusiastic crowds getting the chance to learn something about American traditional music while they enjoy a good show.

For 2017 he is bringing in Lula Wiles, an Americana/folk trio from Maine, old timers Lonesome Ace Stringband from Toronto, and progressive grassers Lonely Heartstrings Band from Boston. They will each perform on every show, starting November 21 and running through December 16.

Rainer created this video to showcase each of these groups and the many stops on their tour.

Full tour details, with links for tickets, can be found online.