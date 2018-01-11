Christine Union stepping away from Ragged Union

Ragged Union has been performing all across the US from their base in Colorado for many years now. Their vibe is original, contemporary bluegrass, largely written within the band, buoyed by the lead vocals of Geoff and Christina Union.

The husband-and-wife team have been playing music together since they met in 2008, Christina coming to the Centennial State from Alaska, and Geoff from North Carolina. Their marriage helped form the name of the band, which also includes Jordan Ramsey on mandolin, Chris Elliott on banjo, David Richey on bass, and Justin Hoffenberg on fiddle. Geoff is on guitar, and Christina had served as a vocalist.

But with a young daughter at home, the strain of both mom and dad on the road was too taxing on their family support structure, and too hard on their daughter being without both parents so often. So Christina has opted to give up touring with Ragged Union to focus on their little girl’s well being.

The band plan to stick to a five-piece format in her absence, with other members doing their best to pick up her harmony parts. It’s still unclear if they will try to take on lead vocals for Christina’s numbers that are popular with their audience.

But Christina is not giving up her muse. She has started playing bass with a Hazel Dickens tribute band called Hazel, along with KC Groves and Helen Simms. Their debut performance is slated for January 26 at the UllrGrass Festival in Golden, Colorado.