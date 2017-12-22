Chris Hill to Garrett Newton Band

Fiddler Chris Hill, from Kinston, NC, has been announced as the newest member of The Garret Newton Band. He joined the group earlier this month and did his first show with them at the Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies festival in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Hill had spent the previous 20 years as a member of The Grass Cats, also based in the Raleigh area. When they announced their dissolution at the end of 2017, Chris made the jump to Garrett’s band. His many years in bluegrass and his top notch playing and singing skills will be a welcome addition to the group.

The Garrett Newton Band is led and fronted by young banjo picking phenom, Garrett Newton. As a teen he has already established himself as a pro-level player who can now add band leader to his resume. He was tutored in the ways of bluegrass by veteran promoter and fellow band leader Lorraine Jordan, who also plays bass in the group.

They are joined by Allen Dyer on guitar, Daniel Aldridge on mandolin, Parks Icenhour on lead guitar.

Newton says that he and the band are delighted to bring Chris on board.

“We welcome Chris Hill to the Garrett Newton Band. We have been wanting a fiddle player since the band started. We waited and found the perfect fit for us. Chris is an experienced and serious musician who offers the whole package.”

You can find out more about the band and see several videos of them performing live online.