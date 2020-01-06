Charlie Lowman to The Kody Norris Show

Kody Norris has announced a new member of his touring traditional bluegrass show. Charlie Lowman, dubbed “Cousin Charlie,” has joined the band playing upright bass.

Living now in Mountain City, TN, Lowman had been playing with his own Charlie Lowman and Emory Gap, and doing fill-in work with Tommy Brown and County Line Grass, Johnny Campbell and the Drifters, the Mark Hembree Band, and the Basement Bluegrass Band.

Norris says that they can’t wait to let everyone see Lowman’s energy on stage, and hints at more news to come.

“I’m thrilled to welcome ‘Cousin Charlie’ to the band. His enthusiasm is contagious both onstage and off, and we’re looking forward to introducing him to fans and friends.

This is the first of many exciting changes in store for The Kody Norris Show in 2020. Stay tuned for another important announcement in the coming weeks.”

The band features Kody Norris on guitar and lead vocals, his wife, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, on fiddle, Joshua Tyree on banjo, and now Charlie on bass.

The Kody Norris Show is in the midst of an aggressive tour in Texas, running through January and February. You can find all their dates online.