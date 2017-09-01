Chalk art contest at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Are you a chalk artist with an interest in roots music? The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival is holding a competition this year to showcase street art during their event, held September 15-17 on State Street, separating Bristol, Virginia from Bristol, TN.

Selected artwork will be drawn on Thursday, September 14, and must be completed within a four hour window. There is no fee to apply, but you must submit an online application, describing your projected design by September 5.

Artists must be at least 18 years of age to be considered, and must agree to draw something appropriate for viewing by all ages, be related to music, and with no political or advertising content included. The five artists selected will be encouraged to sign their drawing, though the festival reserves the right to photograph it and use those in their marketing campaigns.

Selected artists will also receive a free wristband allowing them to attend all festival concerts and events, an $85-$100 value.

You can see full details and submit your application online.