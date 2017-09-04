Evans Media to produce new concert series in Gainesville

Ernie and Debi Evans with Evans Media Source have announced that they will be overseeing the production of a new bluegrass concert series in Gainesville, FL. The husband-and-wife team now help manage a total of 17 bluegrass events in Florida, several of them festivals that were destined for closure until the Evanses helped bring them back to health.

This new series will be hosted at The Actors Warehouse, a small theater in Gainesville which seats 200 people, situated in the historic district of the city. The mostly wooden room should be the perfect setting for intimate, acoustic performances.

The debut show is scheduled for October 12 with The Larry Stephenson Band. Other concerts are being prepared now and will be announced shortly.

Ernie and Debi are well known n the local bluegrass community as they host a weekly radio program on WFCF 88.5FM in St Augustine. They have already launched another bluegrass concert series in Gainesville called the Jewel Box Concerts at the Thomas Center. That one is produced in collaboration with the city’s Cultural Affairs Division.

Ernie is proud to be able to take part in yet another.

“This has been a great year for bluegrass and we couldn’t be happier to have another new venue to share our favorite music with north central Florida.”

And Debi points out the importance of bringing it to people where they are used to going.

“Bluegrass will only grow if it is represented by top notch, professional bands in the right atmosphere, whether it be a concert or festival, and the Actors Warehouse is just perfect.”

Hats off to Evans Media Source, and congratulations to the bluegrass community in Gainesville who now have a pair of concert series just for them.

You can find out more about Evans Media Source online.