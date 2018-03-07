Oh my word... they're back again. Those radio rascals from Bitter End, TN are back with another episode of The Darrell Brothers Podcast! It's been many months since we've heard the wit and wisdom of Darrell, and his co-host, Darrell, so
Funny stuff
Did you really invite these people here?
Greetings from Ireland, where I’m currently on tour. Have you ever housed a bluegrass band? You know, put them up in your own home after a show, or maybe en route to one? I was musing on this subject while on this
Mr. Bluegrass Manners takes your questions
It’s time for another etiquette-drenched edition of Mr. Bluegrass Manners. I’ve been sifting through my file of questions (which I’ve decided to label “File of Questions”) and here are the latest: Dear Mr. Bluegrass Manners, Could you tell me the proper way
Curling for Dummies, or Do I really care?
If you saw my heartfelt apology video last week, you’ll know that I have put together a fact-checking panel which is already hard at work (though I should note that both the Dalai Lama and Hulk Hogan were no-shows, and
Wherein Chris apologizes for his fake news
This week Chris responds to the feedback over his "Fake News" column from January 31.
Fake news finds its way into the bluegrass community!
You may have seen the recent story in Bluegrass Today, reassuring potential Nashville SPBGMA attendees that there will in fact be jamming at the Sheraton Music City this weekend, and plenty of it, contrary to recent rumors suggesting that jamming
Annual Bluegrass Quiz for 2018
It’s January 24th, which means almost nothing except that there are only eight more shopping days till Groundhog Day. That may not seem important to you, but for the country’s merchants who sell groundhog-related items, like groundhog-imprinted sheets and groundhog-shaped
The most interesting bluegrass accessories of 2017
With the recent news in Bluegrass Today that a capo has been developed that doubles as an electronic tuner (unless that’s a tuner which doubles as a capo), I was reminded that I haven’t yet compiled the annual review of
Top 5 Boring Bluegrass Stories of 2017
Happy New Year! This is the time of year when lists flourish and proliferate. If you’re in a much more lucrative career than I am, and you have money to invest, you might consider buying stock in any company specializing