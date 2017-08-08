Carolina Blue to Wilson Pickins

Carolina Blue, a rising bluegrass group from Brevard, NC, has announced an affiliation with Wilson Pickins Productions, who will henceforth serve as their representative for live appearances.

The group has been performing together since 2007, when the band was formed by Bobby Powell and Tim Jones. They have since released four albums of primarily original material, including their first this year for their new label, Poor Mountain Records.

Traditional bluegrass is the band’s chosen vehicle with Powell on guitar, Jones on mandolin, and Reese Combs on bass, James McDowell on banjo, and Greg Moore on fiddle.

Here’s a live video of Carolina Blue on stage from 2015.

Melanie Wilson manages a full stable of bluegrass artists at Wilson Pickins, including Shannon Slaughter, Kristi Stanley, Edgar Loudermilk, Clay Hess, and Dale Ann Bradley. She can be contacted through her web site for more information on booking these artists, and several others.