Carley Arrowood to Mountain Home Music

Mountain Home Music Company has announced the signing of fiddler and vocalist Carley Arrowood to the label. This talented young artist has spent the past five years touring and recording with Darin & Brooke Aldridge, and will be releasing her original music on upcoming projects.

On stage with the Aldridges, fans only see a small part of her musical repertoire. Carley often sings harmony with Darin and Brooke in addition to playing the fiddle, but she is also a compelling lead vocalist and an accomplished songwriter in her own right.

Like many youngsters, she first came to the violin studying the classical catalog. But growing up in western North Carolina, she was also exposed to the fiddling tradition, and it won her over right away. While still in school, she formed a band with her sister called Carolina Jasmine, and they were the first all-female group to win the Junior Band Championship at the Fiddlers Grove convention.

Since hitting the national scene at 18, Arrowood has been recognized by the International Bluegrass Music Association with their prestigious Momentum Award in 2017, recognizing rising talent of special note.

Carly says that it is an honor to sign with her new label.

“I’m really excited to be with Mountain Home! I’ve known most of the crew for a while now, and they’re all just a joy to be around. To be on a label with so many of my heroes, mentors and friends is amazing, and I know that this whole experience so far has been nothing but my God orchestrating events and opening doors. He is so good and so faithful, and I can’t wait to see what He does next. Thank You Lord!”

Speaking for Mountain Home, Jon Weisberger says that the feeling is mutual.

“Carley’s one of the brightest lights in a new generation of bluegrass-leaning musicians — an accomplished player, a compelling singer and a refreshingly original songwriter. Her music is rooted both in the rich fiddle traditions of North Carolina and in contemporary bluegrass, country and Gospel sounds. We’re excited to help her translate her talent and vision into her own recordings as a member of the Mountain Home family.”

Look for new music from Carley Arrowood in coming months.