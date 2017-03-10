Carl White and Rachel Maye to Darrell Webb Band

The Darrell Webb Band has announced the addition of two new members for the 2017 season. Carl White has joined the band playing bass along with Rachel Maye on fiddle. Both will also sing in the group.

Bluegrass fans will recognize Carl from his six year stint with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, where he served as lead and harmony vocalist. He also has the distinction of being the first drummer Doyle ever used on stage when he wasn’t playing bass. Carl sang one of Doyle’s big Gospel hits, Help Is On The Way, the title track of his 2008 album. After leaving Doyle, Carl performed in East Tennessee with Monroeville for a time, before working as a sideman in Nashville with a number of country and bluegrass acts.

Rachel had also played in Monroeville with Carl, from 2012-2014, and has been receiving attention in the bluegrass world since she was a youngster. While still a teen she and her band, Rachel And Out Of The Blue, were placing high in competitions in her native Missouri. At sixteen she won a full scholarship to Kaufman Kamp where she studied with Bobby Hicks and Bruce Molsky. Rachel is an accomplished vocalist as well as a talneted fiddler.

Darrell is very pleased to bring these two seasoned pros into his touring group.

“I’m so excited to have Carl and Rachel in the Darrell Webb Band! I know that they will bring much more excitement and versatility to this configuration and add so much to the entertainment value of our stage show. I believe this will elevate it to its highest peak ever!”

The Darrell Webb Band is touring this year in support of their latest Mountain Fever project, Lover’s Leap. You can find their full schedule online. When not on the road, they perform regularly at the Ole Smokey Moonshine locations in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, TN.

For more information about the group, contact Graham Talent Group or Laura Ridge at Deep River Management.