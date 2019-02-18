Camp Tunefox launches in May 2019

Have there ever been so many resources available for people learning to play bluegrass music? Let me tell you, as someone who was following this path in the early 1970s, you were pretty much on your own back then. But these days, with DVD and online lessons aplenty, private teachers and Skype, and a wealth of intensive workshops and camps, it’s no wonder so many people are jumping in the pool.

Another new workshop weekend launching this spring is Camp Tunefox, hosted by the people who developed and manage the popular instruction app, Tunefox.

The concept behind this camp is full immersion for beginning and intermediate players, who will be assembled into small groups to be coached individually and collectively on the finer points of playing together. Each day will feature group rehearsals as well as master class sessions to help students work in an ensemble, with these groups performing together on the big Saturday concert before a supportive audience of fellow campers.

Camp Tunefox is scheduled to run May 15-19 in Montreat, NC with focus on banjo, guitar, and mandolin. A staff of skilled players have been chosen for the faculty: Danny Barnes and Wes Cornett for banjo, Grant Gordy and Clay Hess for guitar, and Mike Compton and Joe Walsh for mandolin.

Classes will be kept small (8-10 students per class) to allow for hands on, interactive teaching in each session.

As a special bonus, campers will receive access to an exclusive in-app learning path within Tunefox, providing tab and video to continue your course of learning beyond the camp weekend. These features won’t be available for some time to the general public.

Camp Tunefox tuition runs $700, including all classes and food. Students can choose to stay on site for a modest additional fee, or find their own accommodations in the area. Registration closes on April 1.

Montreat is about 30 minutes away from Asheville, with a major airport to accept long distance travelers.

All additional details can be found online.